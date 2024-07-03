Man Utd initiate talks to sign Swiss wonderkid

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s promising talent Winsley Boteli, according to German outlet Bild.

The report suggests that the Premier League giants have already made contact with the player’s advisor, Christopher Mandiangu.

This move was facilitated by Mitchell van der Gaag, Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Manchester United, who knows Mandiangu from their time together at FC Eindhoven in the 2015/16 season.

Gladbach hopes to tie Winsley Boteli to a professional contract when he turns 18 on Friday, but that could now be difficult following the interest from United.

The 17-year-old has drawn significant interest due to his impressive performances, with 21 goals and four assists in 23 U19 games for Gladbach last season.

Apart from United, Juventus and Everton are also keen on securing his signature.