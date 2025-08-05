Arsenal lead Premier League rivals in race for Rennes star

Arsenal have moved ahead of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and Brentford in the race to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners have already made contact over a potential deal for the 19-year-old, who impressed with 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Despite recently signing a contract until 2029, Jacquet has attracted strong interest from across Europe.

Arsenal view him as a future first-team option, with Mikel Arteta keen on his composure, aerial ability and ball-playing qualities.

Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford remain in pursuit, while RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Torino are also monitoring developments.

Rennes insist Jacquet is not for sale, but growing pressure could test their resolve before the window closes.