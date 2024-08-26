Everton join Nottingham in race for Argentina star

Everton have reportedly joined Nottingham Forest in the race for Sevilla star Gonzalo Montiel.

Everton currently has both Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson out with injuries and are desperate to strengthen in the right-back position before the 2024 summer transfer window closes.

Spanish outlet ABC Diallo reports that Everton have joined Forest in the race for Gonzalo Montiel and hope to beat their rivals and land the Argentine.

The Argentina international spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 19 appearances for the club.

Montiel is looking to leave Sevilla on a permanent deal this summer and the Spanish side want around £9million for the defender.