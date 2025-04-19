Exclusive: Aston Villa join Everton, Brighton, Bournemouth and Burnley in keeping tabs on Bristol Rovers wonderkid

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on young Bristol Rovers midfielder Kofi Shaw ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa have watched the youngster in action and are closely monitoring his progress ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Vill are considering making a move to bring in Shaw to the Aston Villa Academy for next season.

Brighton, Bournemouth and Burnley have previously been reported to be keeping tabs on Bristol Rovers midfielder Kofi Shaw.

Everton have also recently been mentioned to be showing an interest in the young midfielder.

Shaw has impressed scouts across the country with his performances for Bristol Rovers, where he has been fast-tracked to their starting XI this season.

Bristol Rovers manager Inigo Calderon has been impressed by the youngster.

Calderon told the Daily Mail: “I don’t want to give too much credit to Kofi because I want to protect him. We cannot rush things and we have to make sure he enjoys his football.

“But he showed he is a clever player, the penalty was down to his quick thinking and I was hoping if the ball was going to drop to anyone it would be him.

“Physically he is not the strongest player in the world, but he is one of those players who make up for not being the strongest by being quicker mentally and then he has quality on the ball.”

Kofi Shaw signed a contract last October that will keep him at Bristol Rovers until the summer of 2027.