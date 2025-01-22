Exclusive: Liverpool join Bournemouth, Leicester and Aston Villa in race for Monaco wonderkid

Liverpool have joined the list of clubs that are interested in Monaco youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Monaco in the French league this season and have caught the eye of top clubs across Europe.

Italian side Napoli have been mentioned several times in connection with a potential move for Ben Seghir.

Bournemouth, Leicester City and Aston Villa have previously been named as clubs keeping an eye on Ben Seghir’s situation at Monaco.

Ontheminute.com understands that Liverpool are the latest club to have been dazzled by the youngster’s impressive performances, that have made him one of the most sought-after prospects in European football.

Despite of the interest, Monaco have no plans of letting the Moroccan winger leave the club in the 2025 January transfer window.

But Monaco would consider letting the winger leave in the summer if they receive a bid of at least €30 million for the youngster.