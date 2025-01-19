Exclusive: Bournemouth, Leicester and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Monaco wonderkid

Bournemouth, Leicester City and Aston Villa are among the clubs that are interested in Monaco youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Monaco in the French league this season and have caught the eye of top clubs across Europe.

Italian side Napoli have been mentioned several times in connection with a potential move for Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bournemouth, Leicester City and Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on Ben Seghir’s situation at Monaco.

Despite of the interest, Monaco have no plans of letting the Moroccan winger leave the club in the 2025 January transfer window.

But Monaco would consider letting the winger leave in the summer if they receive a bid of at least €30 million for the youngster.