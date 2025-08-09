Exclusive: Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest join Premier League chase for Parma sensation

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have joined the growing list of clubs tracking Parma’s teenage sensation Giovanni Leoni, Ontheminute.com understands.

The 18-year-old centre-back has caught the eye after a standout debut Serie A campaign and is now drawing interest from top clubs across Europe.

Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leoni has already been watched closely by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while Italian giants Inter and AC Milan are long-term admirers, according to reports

Parma have reportedly set a €40 million price tag for the defender, but that has not deterred Premier League sides in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Newcastle and Forest are exploring options to strengthen their backlines and see Leoni as a future star.

A graduate of Padova’s academy, Leoni joined Parma earlier this year via Sampdoria. He remains under contract until 2029.