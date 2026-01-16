Leeds United open talks for Wolves star as Premier League rivals circle

Leeds United have made an enquiry for Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen as they explore attacking options for the second half of the season.

The Norway international has admirers across the Premier League, with Leeds keen to understand Wolves’ stance before deciding whether to push further, according to The Athletic.

Strand Larsen has been tracked by several top-flight clubs in recent months, with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham and Everton all also monitoring his situation.

Wolves rejected approaches last summer before tying the striker down to a long-term deal, but interest has not gone away.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult league campaign, scoring just once in the Premier League, although his confidence has been boosted by a recent FA Cup hat-trick.

Leeds are assessing the market carefully as they balance ambition with financial rules, but Strand Larsen’s profile continues to attract attention across the division.