Liverpool remain interested in Newcastle star amid Chelsea competition

Liverpool continue to monitor Newcastle United defender Sven Botman as they weigh up a possible future move for the Dutch centre-back.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure at St James’ Park, with his composure and distribution attracting long-term attention from top Premier League clubs.

According to CaughtOffside, both Liverpool and Chelsea are tracking Botman closely, with the Reds viewing him as a strong stylistic fit under Arne Slot. Chelsea, meanwhile, see the defender as a potential upgrade to reinforce their back line.

However, Newcastle are determined to keep Botman and are expected to open new contract talks soon, with securing his future said to be a high priority for the club’s hierarchy.

While neither club has submitted a formal bid, Botman’s situation will be monitored closely in the months ahead, particularly if contract negotiations stall.