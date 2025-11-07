Liverpool remain interested in Newcastle star amid Chelsea competition

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photo by Shutterstock.

Liverpool continue to monitor Newcastle United defender Sven Botman as they weigh up a possible future move for the Dutch centre-back.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure at St James’ Park, with his composure and distribution attracting long-term attention from top Premier League clubs.

According to CaughtOffside, both Liverpool and Chelsea are tracking Botman closely, with the Reds viewing him as a strong stylistic fit under Arne Slot. Chelsea, meanwhile, see the defender as a potential upgrade to reinforce their back line.

However, Newcastle are determined to keep Botman and are expected to open new contract talks soon, with securing his future said to be a high priority for the club’s hierarchy.

While neither club has submitted a formal bid, Botman’s situation will be monitored closely in the months ahead, particularly if contract negotiations stall.

