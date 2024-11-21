Neville slams ‘unprofessional’ Man Utd stars

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed Marcus Rashford for his mid-season trip to the United States.

Neville has criticized Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has well, following the Brazilian’s trip to the United States for a family holiday at Disney World.

Rashford was present at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday for the NBA game between Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

Neville commented on the Manchester United duo at this week’s Stick to Football podcast, which many regard as one of the best football podcasts.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Photo by Shutterstock.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Neville said: “The professionalism, looking after your body and making sure you’re best prepared for the next training session is critical to every decision you make during the season.

“He has got a mental break, he’s got to get away and has got to rest with friends – then you talk about the choice of venue. How far do you fly? What’s the time difference? Is that going to give a jet lag issue Is that going to give a stiffness issue from being on a flight for 12 hours?

“This is on Casemiro more than Rashford, but if I’m 30 years old and I’m looking after my body – and he’s won five Champions Leagues and is an unbelievable player – but if he was away with Brazil for 10 days, we would say he would struggle this weekend because he’s been away.”

Neville continued: “They [Casemiro and Marcus Rashford] have chosen that international break. If you’re talking about the minor details in being as professional as you can be and as prepared you can be for a training session on a Monday night, that isn’t the best choice of venue.

“I’m not that wound up about Rashford and Casemiro going over to the United States, but what I’m asking is, if you’ve got a four-day break, Portland is a 12-hour flight and an eight-hour time difference, your jet lag is bad, and you feel a bit [rough].

“They went to Portland, and I’m asking the question based on professionalism – you’re playing badly, the team are losing, you’re 13th in the league, and there’s a new manager coming in – would you choose that trip as a break to recharge your batteries? That’s not a recharging trip. It’s not right that.”