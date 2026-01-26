Newcastle United consider January swoop for Man Utd-linked midfielder amid injury worries

Newcastle United are weighing up a January move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson as Eddie Howe looks to ease growing concerns in the engine room.

The Magpies’ long-standing admiration for the Brazilian has sharpened following a recent injury scare that has left options stretched ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are now seriously assessing whether to step up their interest in Ederson this month, with the 26-year-old having been monitored closely for over a year.

Manchester United have also tracked the midfielder in the past, but are not expected to act during the winter window.

Interest from Spain is also emerging, adding urgency to the situation. Atalanta are braced for approaches, and any deal is likely to develop quickly.

Ederson’s blend of power, composure and tactical intelligence makes him an attractive option, and Newcastle believe he could provide instant stability if they decide to move.