Nottingham defender poised for exit as club face pressure to raise funds

Defender Moussa Niakhate is close to leaving Nottingham Forest, providing a significant financial boost to the club.

According to The Telegraph, the Senegal international centre-back is poised for a transfer to a French club in the coming days.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that the club in question is Lyon, with the player already discussing terms.

Forest face pressure to raise around £20 million by June 30 to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

The offer for Moussa Niakhate is seen as ‘too good to refuse’, according to The Telegraph, given he has only a year left on his contract.

The 28-year-old, who helped his club avoid relegation last season, joined Forest in a £12.7 million deal from Mainz in July 2022.