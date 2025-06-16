Nottingham Forest hold talks over deal for Newcastle and Eintracht Frankfurt target

Nottingham Forest have held talks to sign Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers from Italian giants AC Milan.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Roma, where he impressed with seven goals and seven assists in 31 appearances after overcoming early injury setbacks.

Forest have maintained long-standing interest in the versatile attacker and are now pushing to strike a deal, according to TEAMtalk.

Forest reportedly value Saelemaekers at around €20 million, while Milan are holding out for closer to €25 million. Discussions remain open, with a deal still possible in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and Eintracht Frankfurt are also showing interest. Newcastle previously enquired last spring, while Frankfurt are now one of the most active contenders.

Milan’s new manager, Massimiliano Allegri, will assess Saelemaekers during pre-season before making a final call on his future.