Spurs step up pursuit of Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen target

Tottenham Hotspur are increasing their interest in Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, according to French outlet L’Équipe.

The Premier League side are expected to make contact with Rennes soon to begin discussions over a potential transfer.

However, Spurs are yet to submit an official bid as they wait to learn the French club’s asking price.

Kalimuendo, 23, is attracting wider interest, with both Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen also monitoring the France U21 international’s situation in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The former PSG forward impressed last season, scoring 18 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

With two years left on his contract, Rennes are in a strong negotiating position as clubs circle ahead of the summer window.