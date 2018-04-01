Atletico Madrid join race for Spurs and Man Utd target

Reports have linked the highly-rated left-back with the likes of Bournemouth, Tottenham and Manchester United in recent weeks.
But now Spanish side Atletico Madrid have joined the race and will watch the 20-year-old in the Scottish Cup final.
When asked about the rumours earlier this week, Tierney said: “I don’t react in any other way than giving my all for Celtic everyday in training and in every game I play.
“I’m flattered by the interest from teams – you have to be – it means you’re doing something well, it means you’re doing something right. I’m just enjoying my time here now.”
