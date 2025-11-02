Aston Villa join Manchester United, West Ham and Juventus in race for Real Madrid wonderkid

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Real Madrid’s forgotten wonderkid Endrick, who is seeking a move away from the Bernabéu in January.

According to BirminghamLive, the 19-year-old Brazilian is desperate for game time after failing to feature under new manager Xabi Alonso this season.

The forward, once billed as the “next Ronaldo”, has not played a single minute in La Liga and fears that continued inactivity could cost him a spot in Brazil’s squad for next summer’s World Cup.

Manchester United, West Ham and Juventus are also monitoring the situation closely, while Villa are weighing up a loan move to strengthen Unai Emery’s attacking options.

Real Madrid, who paid £61 million to sign Endrick from Palmeiras in 2024, are reportedly open to letting him leave – provided any suitor agrees to cover his full wages for the duration of the deal.