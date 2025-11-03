Wolves in talks over Gary O’Neil reunion – former Manchester United boss also considered

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in advanced talks to bring back Gary O’Neil as head coach, though Erik ten Hag remains among the names under consideration.

According to The Athletic, Wolves are holding discussions with O’Neil, 42, about a potential reunion just 10 months after sacking him. O’Neil guided the club to a 14th-place Premier League finish in 2023/24 before his December dismissal.

“The club are exploring a return for O’Neil in parallel to other options,” the report stated, adding that no final decision on Vitor Pereira’s successor is expected this week.

Former Manchester United boss Ten Hag is also being discussed internally. The Dutchman, currently a free agent, was sacked by Bayer Leverkusen in September after just three games in charge.

Wolves are winless in 14 Premier League games and remain eight points from safety ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea.