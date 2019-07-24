Newcastle sign Brazilian striker, as Tottenham forward exits

The amount of transfer activity will no doubt vamp up at Premier League clubs in the next few weeks, with the start of the campaign now on the horizon.

Here are some of the interesting stories doing the rounds in the media:

Newcastle break club-record to sign Brazilian

Newcastle United have broken their transfer record to sign Brazilian forward Joelinton from Hoffenheim for a reported fee of around £40million. The youngster is Magpies boss Steve Bruce’s first signing since his appointment last week.

Joelinton is regarded as a top up-and-coming prospect. The 22-year-old enjoyed the best campaign of his career at Hoffenheim last time out, scoring 11 goals in 35 appearances for the German team.

The signing of a new striker was a necessity this summer, as Ayoze Perez joined Leicester, while Joselu has also left for Deportivo. They also failed to retain the services of loan star Salomon Rondon, who impressed in front of goal last season. The Magpies are expected to struggle this season in the English top-flight after the departure of highly-rated Spanish boss Rafa Benitez.

Tottenham forward finally leaves north London

Tottenham sold Dutch striker Vincent Janssen to Mexican club Monterrey for a reported to be in the region of £6.3million. The Netherlands international has flopped completely in north London.

Janssen arrived at Spurs back in 2016 from AZ Alkmaar for a fee of £17million. The 25-year-old headed to England on the back of the most prolific campaign of his career and was seen as a bright prospect.

However, he struggled to break into the Tottenham first-team, mostly due to England’s Harry Kane’s presence as the first-choice central striker. Janssen spent the vast majority of last season sidelined through injury. He had enjoyed a lukewarm loan spell at Turkish Fenerbahçe the previous campaign, where the forward scored just twice in 16 appearances.

Will Joelinton be a success on Tyneside?