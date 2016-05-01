France
PSG sign former Newcastle winger

Paris St Germain have completed the signing of former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa.

Ben Arfa has signed a two-year contract with the French giants.

The former Newcastle and Hull winger impressed for fellow Ligue 1 side Nice last season, scoring 17 goals in 32 appearances for the club.


