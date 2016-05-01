PSG sign former Newcastle winger

Ben Arfa has signed a two-year contract with the French giants.

The former Newcastle and Hull winger impressed for fellow Ligue 1 side Nice last season, scoring 17 goals in 32 appearances for the club.

Le @psg_inside est heureux d’annoncer la signature du contrat d’Hatem Ben Arfa jusqu’au 30 juin 2018 #TheDreamHunter pic.twitter.com/0ukOIMPlNL — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) July 1, 2016



