5 interesting facts ahead of Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Enjoy a statistical preview of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Forest’s rare win over Chelsea

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last 11 meetings with Chelsea across all competitions, a 1-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge in September 2023, with Anthony Elanga scoring the winner.

2. Chelsea’s strong recent form

Chelsea have won nine of their last 11 Premier League matches. Since May, they’ve picked up more points (28) and scored more goals (29) than any other team in the league.

3. Chelsea’s best goal start since 2014/15

Chelsea’s 15 goals in their first six Premier League matches this season is their highest since 2014/15, the year they won the title under José Mourinho.

4. Sancho’s assist streak

Jadon Sancho has provided an assist in each of his three Premier League appearances for Chelsea. Only two players, Chris Waddle (Sunderland) and Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea), have assisted in each of their first four PL games for a single club.

5. Cole Palmer’s impressive stats

Cole Palmer has been involved in 43 goals in 39 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, with 28 goals and 15 assists. At Stamford Bridge, he has 24 goal involvements in 19 games.