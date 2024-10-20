5 interesting facts ahead of Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Enjoy a statistical preview of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Palace’s poor record vs Forest

Crystal Palace have never won a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, drawing five and losing three of their eight encounters.

2. Forest’s contrasting home and away form

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D3-L3), but are unbeaten in their last six away matches (W4-D2).

3. Chris Wood’s goal-scoring form under Nuno

Chris Wood has scored 15 goals in 23 Premier League appearances under Nuno Espirito Santo. Since Nuno took charge of Forest, only Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Mateta have scored more goals in the league.

4. Palace’s potential winless streak

Crystal Palace (D3-L4) could match their longest winless start to a top-flight season, which was set in 1992/93 when they went eight games without a win and were eventually relegated.

5. Eze’s quiet start to the season

Eberechi Eze has been involved in just one goal (1 goal, 0 assists) in seven Premier League appearances this season. He is on the verge of going five consecutive matches without a goal, something he avoided throughout last season.