5 interesting facts ahead of West Ham v Manchester United

Enjoy a statistical preview of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday with 5 interesting stats.

1. West Ham seeking rare winning streak at home vs United

West Ham have the chance to win three consecutive league home games against Manchester United for the first time since achieving four straight wins from 1974 to 1977.

2. West Ham’s London-heavy schedule

This will be West Ham’s ninth Premier League match of the season, all of which have been played in London. Their first game outside the capital will come in matchweek 10, when they face Nottingham Forest on November 2.

3. Ten Hag’s success over Lopetegui

In the 2022/23 season, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team won both Premier League matches against Julen Lopetegui‘s Wolves, winning 1-0 at Molineux and 2-0 at Old Trafford.

4. Ten Hag’s mixed away record

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have an equal record of wins and losses in Premier League away games, with 17 each. Their away goal difference in this period stands at -13.

5. United chasing away clean sheet streak

Manchester United can secure four consecutive Premier League away clean sheets for the first time since their streak from June to July 2020.