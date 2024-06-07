AC Milan hold talks with Aston Villa star and Chelsea striker

AC Milan director Geoffrey Moncada has traveled to London for discussions regarding Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash and Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Moncada held meetings with representatives from both Premier League clubs.

Cash, who is set to play in Euro 2024 with Poland, is Milan’s primary target. The 26-year-old defender is under contract until June 2027, with an asking price of approximately €30 million.

The talks with Matty Cash suggest potential difficulties in Milan’s pursuit of Tottenham’s Emerson Royal.

Meanwhile, Moncada also explored the possibility of signing Broja, a 22-year-old Albania international who recently completed a loan spell at Fulham.

Armando Broja is considered an additional striker option for Milan, potentially available on loan with an option to buy.