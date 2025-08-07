AC Milan in England for talks over deal for Man Utd star

AC Milan have reportedly sent officials to England for negotiations with Manchester United over a potential deal for striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are exploring a move for the Danish international, who could leave Old Trafford this summer.

With Manchester United closing in on RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, Hojlund’s departure is growing more likely in the 2025 summer transfer window.

AC Milan are in the market for a new centre-forward to compete with Santiago Gimenez. While Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic had been a key target, Hojlund is now seen as the more realistic option due to lower wage demands.

United are believed to want €30–35 million, but Milan prefer a loan with a purchase option. Talks are expected to continue as Milan face Leeds and Chelsea in pre-season friendlies.