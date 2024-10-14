Ajax, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United target Man Utd winger

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Brazilian winger Antony leave in the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that Antony is being eyed up by Newcastle United and Crystal Palace as well as his former club Ajax.

The report suggests that a loan ‘seems more likely than a sale for now’, due to the winger’s performance at Old Trafford.

Antony has failed to make the expected impact at Manchester United since joining the club in a big money deal back in the summer of 2022.

Antony has previously also been linked with Real Betis as well as several Turkish clubs.