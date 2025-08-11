Arsenal, Man Utd, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Brighton target offered new Blackburn contract

Riverside Stand at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers
Riverside Stand at Ewood Park, home of Blackburn Rovers. Photo by Shutterstock.

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly offered youngster Igor Tyjon a new long-term contract with the club.

Alan Nixon has on his Patreon page reported that Rovers have offered their academy product a new deal in a bid to keep the youngster at the club beyond the 2025 summer transfer window.

The England youth international has impressed at Blackburn since joining the club from Rochdale as a 15-year-old, two years ago.

Tyjon has drawn attention from Arsenal, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Brighton, with his England Under-17 caps adding to his rising reputation.

Blackburn are standing firm, having turned down two bids from Arsenal in the current transfer window, and are now trying persuade the 17-year-old to sign a new contract.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR