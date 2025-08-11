Arsenal, Man Utd, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Brighton target offered new Blackburn contract

Blackburn Rovers have reportedly offered youngster Igor Tyjon a new long-term contract with the club.

Alan Nixon has on his Patreon page reported that Rovers have offered their academy product a new deal in a bid to keep the youngster at the club beyond the 2025 summer transfer window.

The England youth international has impressed at Blackburn since joining the club from Rochdale as a 15-year-old, two years ago.

Tyjon has drawn attention from Arsenal, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Brighton, with his England Under-17 caps adding to his rising reputation.

Blackburn are standing firm, having turned down two bids from Arsenal in the current transfer window, and are now trying persuade the 17-year-old to sign a new contract.