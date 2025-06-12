Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Sporting star

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are closely monitoring Sporting Lisbon’s Geny Catamo ahead of a possible summer move.

The 24-year-old Mozambique international has drawn attention following an impressive 2024/25 campaign, contributing nine goals and two assists across all competitions.

Catamo, primarily a right wing-back, has also featured on the left and in central midfield, showcasing his versatility.

While Sporting are reluctant to sell, the player is protected by a €60 million release clause in the 2025 summer transfer window.

However, clubs are reportedly considering opening bids in the €25–30 million range, according to CaughtOffside.

Newcastle see him as a potential long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier, while Arsenal and Villa are exploring squad depth options.

Interest from Europe is also rising, with Atletico Madrid and Nice scouting the player.