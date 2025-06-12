Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa keeping tabs on Sporting star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are closely monitoring Sporting Lisbon’s Geny Catamo ahead of a possible summer move.

The 24-year-old Mozambique international has drawn attention following an impressive 2024/25 campaign, contributing nine goals and two assists across all competitions.

Catamo, primarily a right wing-back, has also featured on the left and in central midfield, showcasing his versatility.

While Sporting are reluctant to sell, the player is protected by a €60 million release clause in the 2025 summer transfer window.

However, clubs are reportedly considering opening bids in the €25–30 million range, according to CaughtOffside.

Newcastle see him as a potential long-term replacement for Kieran Trippier, while Arsenal and Villa are exploring squad depth options.

Interest from Europe is also rising, with Atletico Madrid and Nice scouting the player.

