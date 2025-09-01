Aston Villa agree deal for Liverpool star

Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, with the move set to become permanent next summer.

According to The Athletic, discussions between the clubs focused on structuring the transfer in a way that allows Villa to remain within UEFA’s financial restrictions.

Elliott, 22, is now travelling to the Midlands for his medical.

The England Under-21 star, who was named Player of the Tournament at this summer’s European Championship, has made 147 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Fulham in 2019.

He has lifted six trophies at Anfield but is set for a new challenge under Unai Emery.

Villa have had a quiet 2025 summer transfer window so far, with Elliott expected to be a major boost to their midfield options.