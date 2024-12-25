Aston Villa and West Ham join Leicester, Nottingham and Newcastle in race for AC Milan ace

Aston Villa and West Ham are reportedly the latest clubs to join the race for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori

The England international’s agent is exploring potential transfer opportunities, sparking speculation about his next move.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori. Photo by Shutterstock.

Italian outlet Milan Live claims that Aston Villa and West Ham are ready to battle rival Premier League clubs for the signing of Tomori.

Ontheminute.com reported earlier this week that Leicester, Nottingham and Newcastle were interested in the defender.

Fikayo Tomori, a vital figure for Milan, could be lured back to the Premier League if the right offer comes through. Newcastle is keen to bolster its defensive options, but competition is heating up with Leicester and Nottingham also eyeing the 25-year-old.

With Tomori’s contract running until 2027, prying him away won’t be easy. However, Milan’s openness to discussions gives suitors a glimmer of hope and the Italian side are prepared to sell the defender for around £27 million.