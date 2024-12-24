Exclusive: Leicester and Nottingham join Newcastle in race for AC Milan star

Fikayo Tomori’s future at AC Milan is under the spotlight, with increased interest from the Premier League in the defender.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are interested in the defender.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori. Photo by Shutterstock.

The England international’s agent is exploring potential transfer opportunities, sparking speculation about his next move.

Fikayo Tomori, a vital figure for Milan, could be lured back to the Premier League if the right offer comes through. Newcastle is keen to bolster its defensive options, but competition is heating up with Leicester and Nottingham also eyeing the 25-year-old.

With Tomori’s contract running until 2027, prying him away won’t be easy. However, Milan’s openness to discussions gives suitors a glimmer of hope and the Italian side are prepared to sell the defender for around £27 million.