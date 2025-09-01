Aston Villa announce shock signing of former Man Utd defender

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof on a free transfer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Sweden international has penned a two-year deal at Villa Park after leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season.

Unai Emery had been keen to add depth and experience to his back line, and Lindelof provides exactly that.

The 31-year-old centre-back spent eight years at United, where he won both the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Before his move to England, he lifted multiple titles with Benfica and established himself as a reliable presence in European football.

Capped 71 times by Sweden, Lindelof’s leadership and versatility will be seen as a major boost to Villa’s defensive options heading into a demanding season.