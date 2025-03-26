Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds chasing Belgium sensation

Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Rangers star Nicolas Raskin.

TEAMtalk reports that Rangers are looking for at least £20 million plus if they are to consider Raskin in the summer transfer window.

Raskin is regarded as one of the best midfielder’s in the Scottish Premiership and has been strongly linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United have all been impressed with Raskin after monitoring him in recent months.

The 24-year-old Rangers midfielder is also being monitored by clubs in Germany and Italy.

Nicolas Raskin’s current contract with Rangers is set to expire in the summer of 2027.