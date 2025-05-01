Aston Villa, Fulham and West Ham eye QPR prodigy

Aston Villa, Fulham and West Ham are reportedly battling for the signature of QPR wonderkid Anthony Trujillo.

Football Insider reports that the 16-year-old Colombian youth international has caught the eye with standout performances at both club and international level.

Anthony Trujillo, who can play as a striker, attacking midfielder, or left winger, is considered one of QPR’s brightest prospects.

His recent displays for Colombia’s U17s, including a stunning goal against Peru, have only strengthened Premier League interest.

Despite managerial uncertainty at Loftus Road, QPR remain hopeful of keeping the versatile forward.

Club insiders are determined to resist summer offers and ensure Trujillo continues his development in West London.