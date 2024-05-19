Aston Villa join Newcastle and Spurs in chase for Chelsea star

Aston Villa are the latest club to express interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to the Telegraph.

Vill are joining the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the race to sign him this summer.

With Gallagher yet to agree on a new contract with Chelsea, his future at Stamford Bridge appears uncertain.

Gallagher, set to captain Chelsea in their final game of the season against Bournemouth, may be making his farewell appearance for the club.

Tottenham has shown strong interest, with manager Ange Postecoglou a known admirer of the 24-year-old.

However, Aston Villa’s entry into the chase adds a new dimension, especially as they prepare for their Champions League campaign next season.

Villa, benefiting from a solid board-level relationship with Chelsea, sees Gallagher as a key addition.

While Chelsea previously valued him at £50 million, his contract situation might lead to a reduced asking price.

Gallagher’s future remains open as he prepares for the European Championship with England.