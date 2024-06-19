Aston Villa lead chase for Man Utd and Leverkusen target

Aston Villa has emerged as the front-runner to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, ahead of Manchester United.

The 23-year-old French center-back has attracted interest from several top clubs, but Villa is the most engaged Premier League team in pursuing Jean-Clair Todibo, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the talented defender, but new head coach Nuri Sahin could potentially influence Dortmund’s decision

Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle have also previously been linked with a move for Todibo.