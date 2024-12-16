Aston Villa lining up January move for Real Madrid defender

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio in the January transfer window.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Villa are looking to strengthen at the back in January and manager Unai Emery sees Asencio as a perfect fit.

The reports suggest that Villa could face competition from rivals Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in the race for the 19-year-old.

Real Madrid are ready to let the defender leave for around €10 million, but want to include a buy-back clause and retain a 40% sell-on clause in any deal.

Raul Asencio is seen as a player for the future at Real Madrid and remains highly-rated after making his senior debut last month.