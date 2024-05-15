Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool target will not force Leeds exit

Crysencio Summerville has made clear he will not be pushing for a move away from Leeds United this summer.

TEAMtalk reports that Summerville will not be pushing for an exit despite interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The 22-year-old winger has dazzled at Elland Road, contributing 20 goals and 10 assists this season, fueling Leeds’ push for promotion via the playoffs.

Valued between £30m and £40m, Summerville’s future could hinge on Leeds’ ability to secure a Premier League return.

While Summerville is committed to Leeds, where he is contracted until 2026, the allure of top-flight football and Champions League contenders might sway his stance.

Liverpool, under incoming manager Arne Slot, and Chelsea, with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, see Crysencio Summerville as a prime target in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have also scouted the prolific winger extensively.

Despite the potential upheaval, Summerville has no intentions of forcing an exit, mindful of teammate Willy Gnonto’s failed move last summer.

His loyalty to Leeds remains strong, but a substantial offer could prompt a reassessment, especially if Leeds remains in the Championship.

The situation remains fluid as the summer transfer window approaches, with Summerville’s next steps pivotal to both his and Leeds United’s future.