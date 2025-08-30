Aston Villa set to complete signing of Scottish wonderkid

Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Aberdeen attacking midfielder Fletcher Boyd ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports News, Villa have been tracking the 17-year-old Scotland U19 international since June and are now negotiating a deal worth around £1m plus add-ons, including a significant sell-on clause.

Both clubs are hopeful of reaching an agreement in the coming days, before the 2025 summer transfer window deadline.

Boyd broke into Aberdeen’s first team two seasons ago, scoring in back-to-back games against Livingston and Hibs.

Though his senior appearances have been limited, he has already featured three times this season.

Villa have a strong Scottish connection within their squad, led by captain John McGinn, and adding Boyd would continue their strategy of investing in young talent with long-term potential.