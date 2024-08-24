Aston Villa star set to join Bologna

Aston Villa youngster Samuel Iling-Junior looks set to join Italian side Bologna on a season-long loan deal.

The move to Bologna comes just weeks after Samuel Iling-Junior left Juventus to join Aston Villa.

Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio reported on Friday that the deal would not include an option to buy.

Iling-Junior joined Aston Villa alongside Enzo Barrenechea as part of a deal that saw Douglas Luiz join Juventus.

The 20-year-old made 36 Serie A appearances for Juventus during his two-year spell with the club.