Aston Villa, West Ham, Fulham and Napoli circle for Atalanta star

Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham are all showing strong interest in signing Atalanta right-back Raoul Bellanova.

CaughtOffside reports of the interest from the Premier League clubs and also claims that Napoli are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who is valued at around €40 million.

Bellanova enjoyed an impressive campaign, registering nine assists from right-back and right wing-back roles.

His form has sparked attention from top-flight clubs across Europe, although no formal talks have taken place yet.

Villa see Bellanova as a potential upgrade to Matty Cash, while West Ham could target him following Vladimir Coufal’s departure. Fulham are also monitoring the situation closely in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports last year claimed that Manchester United and Aston Villa had sent scouts to watch the defender several times.

Napoli’s interest adds Serie A competition, but a Premier League move appears increasingly likely as Bellanova looks ready to take the next step in his career.