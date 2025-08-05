Aston Villa win race against Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace for striker

Aston Villa have beaten off competition from Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace to land highly rated striker Evann Guessand from Nice.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international will undergo a medical on Wednesday before signing a five-year deal at Villa Park.

The fee is expected to reach £30 million with add-ons, making him Villa’s biggest signing of the summer.

Aston Villa had tracked Guessand since January and acted quickly once Nice’s asking price was met.

Known for his power and direct style, Guessand has drawn comparisons to Didier Drogba and turned down a move to Saudi Arabia to fulfil his Premier League dream.

Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace had all shown strong interest, but Villa moved decisively to seal the deal.