Barrenechea open to Aston Villa move

Juventus midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is reportedly open to a move to Premier League side Aston Villa.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Barrenechea is open to a move as talks are underway between Villa and Juventus for a swap deal for Douglas Luiz.

Barrenechea would replace Weston McKennie in the deal as the American midfielder is demanding a much higher salary than Villa are prepared to offer.

Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla reported yesterday that Barrenechea is seen as an alternative to McKennie in the swap deal.

Juventus had agreed to a swap deal that would include McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior, as well as €20million in cash, for Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz.

Enzo Barrenechea will now replace McKennie and the transfer is expected to tbe completed shortly.