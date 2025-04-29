Man City, Real Madrid and Juventus target wants Newcastle stay to repay club’s faith

Sandro Tonali is eager to remain at Newcastle United, aiming to repay the club’s trust after serving a 10-month gambling ban, according to The Telegraph.

Despite interest from Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester City, the Italian midfielder is said to be settled on Tyneside and deeply values the support shown by manager Eddie Howe and the fans.

Tonali, who signed from AC Milan for £55 million in 2023, has been one of Newcastle’s standout players this season.

Reports suggest Newcastle want to build their future midfield around the 24-year-old, who is happy to stay long term.

His loyalty stems from the backing he received during a difficult period in his career, making him a fan favourite at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are not entertaining any offers, confident Tonali will remain key next season.