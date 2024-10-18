Real Madrid ponder shock move for Newcastle Utd star

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on Newcastle United ace Sandro Tonali.

Italian outlet Milan Live reports that Real Madrid could be a ‘surprise new destination’ for Tonali.

The La Liga side are considering making a move for Tonali, as they search for a replacement for the German legend Toni Kroos, who recently retired.

The report suggests that Newcastle would be willing to sell Sandro Tonali if they get an offer of around €50 million for the midfielder.

Tonali joined Newcastle United in a €66 million deal from AC Milan just last year and the Italian side reportedly has a 10 per cent sell-on clause.