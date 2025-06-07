Barcelona to trigger €25m release clause for Aston Villa, Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid and Leverkusen target

Barcelona are reportedly planning to trigger the €25 million release clause of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia next week.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona will complete the move and sees Garcia as an ‘immediate key player for the first team’.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have previously suggested that Barcelona were considering a loan move for Garcia, but Romano now reports that it is ‘not an option’ anymore.

The 23-year-old keeper has impressed this season, drawing serious attention from top European clubs, such as Barcelona, as well as the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports have previously suggested that Aston Villa were frontrunners in the race for the goalkeeper, after Sporting Director Monchi personally watched Garcia in action against Villarreal.

Reports back in April also suggested that Manchester United had made contact over a move for the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Espanyol are under pressure to sell before June to balance their books, making a move likely soon. Garcia’s stellar form has made him one of Spain’s standout goalkeepers this season.