Aston Villa in pole position to land Arsenal, Man Utd and Leverkusen target

Aston Villa have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Espanyol’s rising star Joan Garcia.

The 23-year-old keeper has impressed this season, drawing serious attention from top European clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Villa’s interest has intensified after Sporting Director Monchi personally watched Garcia in action against Villarreal.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER reports that Villa are prepared to trigger his €25 million release clause in the 2025 summer transfer window, beating their competition to the punch.

Last summer, Arsenal made an approach but failed to strike a deal. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen but cannot guarantee Garcia regular starts – a key factor in his decision.

Reports last week suggested that Manchester United had made contact over a move for the highly-rated goalkeeper.

Espanyol are under pressure to sell before June to balance their books, making a move likely soon. Garcia’s stellar form has made him one of Spain’s standout goalkeepers this season.