Manchester United hijack Arsenal’s move for rising Spanish goalkeeper

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a potential move for Espanyol’s highly-rated goalkeeper Joan Garcia, according to Spanish outlet COPE.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper, who has already caught the eye of Arsenal scouts, is fast becoming one of Europe’s most talked-about young goalkeepers.

With a release clause set at approximately £25 million, Garcia presents a relatively affordable option for top clubs seeking long-term stability between the posts.

United’s interest comes amid growing uncertainty over current No.1 Andre Onana, whose inconsistent performances this season – most notably his costly blunders against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-final – have sparked internal discussions about upgrading the goalkeeping position this summer.

COPE reports that sources close to the club suggest that United are not just monitoring Garcia, but have already initiated preliminary contact.

COPE also reports that Espanyol, currently playing in Spain’s Segunda División, are not eager to lose their prized asset just yet.

In a potential twist, the Catalan club may seek a deal that mirrors Liverpool’s agreement with Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili – allowing Garcia to sign with a top-tier club but remain on loan at Espanyol for an additional season.

Such an arrangement could appeal to Manchester United, especially if they choose to retain Onana for one more campaign while easing Garcia into the English game.