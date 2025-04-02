Juventus lining up player-plus-cash bid for Newcastle United star

Juventus are reportedly preparing a summer move for Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are ready to offer Douglas Luiz to Newcastle United in a player-plus-cash bid for Sandro Tonali.

The report suggests that the two clubs are on good terms following Juventus’ signing of Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle United in January.

The Magpies are looking for at least €60m-70m if they are to consider selling Tonali in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Juventus are hopeful that they can lower the asking price by including Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz in a bid for Tonali.

Talks between Juventus and Newcastle United are yet to begin.