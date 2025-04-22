Man City ponder £69m swoop for Newcastle ace

Manchester City are reportedly considering making a move to sign Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United this summer.

Manchester World reports that City could make an £69 million offer for the midfielder in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Sandro Tonali has become a key player for the Magpies and is settled in the Premier League. The Italian fits into Manchester City’s transfer plans for the summer.

City have struggled without Rodri for much of the season and are looking to add to their options on the midfield.

Newcastle United are keen to keep Tonali at the club and it could be difficult for City to convince the club to sell the midfielder this summer.