Spurs, Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham and Brentford tracking Sheffield Wednesday star

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is reportedly being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs.

Spurs, Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham and Brentford have all been tracking the 19-year-old this season, according to a report by journalist Graeme Bailey for EFL Analysis.

Charles, a Northern Ireland international, has stepped up as Wednesday’s first-choice keeper in recent weeks.

His calm presence and ball-playing skills have caught the eye, even amid a tough season for the Championship side.

With Sheffield Wednesday facing managerial uncertainty and potential ownership changes, Charles could be among the players on the move this summer.

While Manchester City, his former club, continue to monitor his progress, it’s the five Premier League outfits that appear to be leading the chase ahead of the summer transfer window.